Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Not starting this weekend
Wainwright won't start any of this weekend's games against the Reds, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright last pitched Monday, so he could start Saturday or Sunday on regular rest, but Michael Wacha and Daniel Ponce de Leon will work in Saturday's doubleheader while Miles Mikolas closes out the series. There's been no indication of any injury concerns, but Wainwright struggled in his last two starts, allowing seven runs on 14 hits and seven walks over 8.2 innings. The Cardinals have yet to announce their rotation plans beyond the weekend, but the 38-year-old figures to take the mound Monday or Tuesday against San Francisco.
