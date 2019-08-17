Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Notches ninth win
Wainwright (9-8) picked up the win after yielding three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings Friday night against the Reds.
Wainwright cruised through six scoreless frames before the Reds scratched across three runs in the sixth on an RBI double and a two-run blast. He pounded the strike zone all night, firing 64 of 91 pitches for strikes. Following Friday's victory, the veteran right-hander owns a 4.33 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with a 124:50 K:BB over 126.2 innings this season.
