Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially activated from DL
Wainwright (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to his Sunday start against the Padres.
Wainwright is set to return to the mound after missing the past three and a half weeks with elbow inflammation. He'll take on a Padres team that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in nearly all hitting categories.
