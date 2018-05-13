Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially activated from DL

Wainwright (elbow) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to his Sunday start against the Padres.

Wainwright is set to return to the mound after missing the past three and a half weeks with elbow inflammation. He'll take on a Padres team that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in nearly all hitting categories.

