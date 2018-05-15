Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially placed on DL
Wainwright (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
This was expected, as Wainwright admitted he would need to take some time off after aggravating his elbow injury while warming up for his first start back from the DL on Sunday. The veteran ended up allowing two earned runs in 2.1 innings while walking six batters, claiming afterwards that he was unable to execute pitches because of the injury. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined at this point. In the meantime, Jack Flaherty was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and will enter the rotation in Wainwright's place, starting Tuesday against the Twins.
