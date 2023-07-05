Wainwright was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.

The Cardinals had said after Wainwright's latest disastrous start Tuesday in Miami that he would land on the IL and the move is now official. It could be a fairly length absence, as even once he's deemed healthy Wainwright clearly has some stuff to work on. He'll likely require multiple rehab starts before the Cards consider re-inserting him into their rotation.