Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially shut down

Wainwright (elbow) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

This had been talked about after Wainwright saw a dip in velocity last week in his first relief appearance of the season, and now it's official. Wainwright had just returned after missing more than a month with an elbow impingement. The 36-year-old endured a tough season, and while he should be back in the rotation next spring, Wainwright shouldn't be treated as much more than an endgame flier in mixed leagues.