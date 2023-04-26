Wainwright (groin) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Memphis, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.
The date of his third rehab start isn't clear, but Sunday would be regular rest. Wainwright has been knocked around a bit in his first two rehab outings, yielding five runs on 11 hits with a 4:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings. This means Jake Woodford should get one more turn in the Cards' rotation and Wainwright will be set up to return next weekend at home against the Tigers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Struggling on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed for rehab start Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Throws three innings in rehab debut•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Needs two rehab starts•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set for rehab start Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could make rehab start Tuesday•