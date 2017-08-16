Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Pain-free catch session Tuesday
Wainwright, who experienced discomfort on the outside of his throwing arm during last Friday's start against the Braves, played catch on flat ground without issue Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander put to rest any fears he and the team may have had by getting through his session without any problems. With 12 wins, Wainwright remains on pace for his best victory total since his second 20-win season back in 2014, and he'll look to get one step closer when he takes the mound against the Pirates on Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns win despite no strikeouts•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lasts three innings in return•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Could return this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Feels ready following bullpen session•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...