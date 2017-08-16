Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Pain-free catch session Tuesday

Wainwright, who experienced discomfort on the outside of his throwing arm during last Friday's start against the Braves, played catch on flat ground without issue Tuesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander put to rest any fears he and the team may have had by getting through his session without any problems. With 12 wins, Wainwright remains on pace for his best victory total since his second 20-win season back in 2014, and he'll look to get one step closer when he takes the mound against the Pirates on Thursday.