Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Picks up 14th win
Wainwright (14-9) picked up the win against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up five earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out six and walking two as the Cardinals eventually prevailed 9-7.
Wainwright had been on a tear coming into this contest, with just one earned run to his name over his last 27 innings, and while he couldn't keep it going against Arizona, he still managed to pick up his 14th win of the season thanks to some solid run support from his offense. This wasn't his strongest stat line, but Wainwright is still enjoying a strong stretch to close out the season. Overall, he sports a 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 150:64 K:BB across 167.1 innings.
