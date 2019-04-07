Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Picks up first win

Wainwright (1-0) gave up one run on five hits with no walks while striking out nine through six innings in a win over the Padres on Sunday.

It was a nice start for Wainwright as he struck out nine batters through six innings. The curveball was especially effective in this performance, accounting for eight of his 14 swinging-strikes. The right-hander has a 4.50 ERA and a 12:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two starts. Wainwright will look to build on this outing Saturday against the Reds at Great American Ballpark.