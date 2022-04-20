Wainwright (2-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Marlins after giving up one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings.

The veteran right-hander kept Miami scoreless through five innings and retired the first two batters of the sixth, but he was pulled after surrendering a solo homer followed by a single. It was a nice rebound performance from Wainwright after he allowed four runs over 4.1 frames during his last start in Milwaukee, and he now has a 2.81 ERA through three outings this season. The 40-year-old lines up for an appealing matchup Sunday at Cincinnati.