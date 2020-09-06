Wainwright (4-0) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings as he earned the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Outside of allowing a pair of solo home runs by Ian Happ, Wainwright kept the Cubs' offense in check to earn his second consecutive save. The right-hander has been dominant out of the Cardinals' rotation this year as he now carries a 2.68 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 40.1 innings across his first six starts of 2020. His next start could come at home Thursday against the Tigers as part of another doubleheader.
