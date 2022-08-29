Wainwright allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 6.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Wainwright was charged with two runs after Ryan Helsley gave up a three-run home run in the seventh inning. This was Wainwright's sixth quality start in his last seven outings -- he's allowed multiple runs just three times in that span. The 40-year-old ace has a 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 130:43 K:BB through 163 innings across 26 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs next weekend.