Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on DL with elbow inflammation

Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.

Wainwright last pitched on April 17 against the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings. There had been no talk of Wainwright dealing with any sort of injury prior to his placement on the disabled list Sunday, so it's unclear as to exactly when the inflammation cropped up. The move is retroactive to April 20, so the 36-year-old will be eligible to return on May 1 at the earliest. Jack Flaherty is the most obvious candidate to replace the veteran in the rotation in the meantime.