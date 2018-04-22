Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on DL with elbow inflammation
Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.
Wainwright last pitched on April 17 against the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on four hits and four walks while striking out five over five innings. There had been no talk of Wainwright dealing with any sort of injury prior to his placement on the disabled list Sunday, so it's unclear as to exactly when the inflammation cropped up. The move is retroactive to April 20, so the 36-year-old will be eligible to return on May 1 at the earliest. Jack Flaherty is the most obvious candidate to replace the veteran in the rotation in the meantime.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Gets first win Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start postponed•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Navigates seven innings in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Loses first start of season•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Officially returns for Thursday's start•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...