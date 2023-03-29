Wainwright (groin) has played catch from 120 feet as part of his throwing program, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals are still formulating a plan for Wainwright to get back to other baseball activities as he works his way back from a groin strain. A rough initial timetable has called for him to miss several weeks, so he might be absent for most, if not all, of April.
