Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Positive BP session in Florida
Interim manager Mike Shildt said he received "favorable reports" about Wainwright's (elbow) live batting practice session in Jupiter, Fla. on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright's recovery has finally started to gain some steam after the All-Star break, with Friday's BP serving as the latest example. Assuming he has no setbacks over the weekend, the veteran right-hander is expected to either face hitters again or head to High-A Palm Beach on a minor-league rehab assignment early next week.
