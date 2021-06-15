Wainwright didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Marlins despite allowing just two runs across six innings. He gave up four hits and three walks while fanning six.

The veteran hurler recorded his third straight quality start and has given up two or fewer runs in three of his last five outings. The 39-year-old right-hander has struggled with consistency a bit this season, but he's delivered far more strong performances rather than poor ones. He owns a 3.95 ERA on the season and is scheduled to pitch again during the upcoming weekend series on the road against Atlanta.