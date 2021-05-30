Wainwright (3-4) won Saturday's game against Arizona, going five innings and allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in a 7-4 win.
Wainwright cruised through the game's first four innings but allowed a Stephen Vogt two-run home run in the fifth and another two runs in the sixth before being removed. The veteran is a decent option with the potential to explode on occasion in hi sage 39 season.
