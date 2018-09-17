Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Puts in throwback performance

Wainwright (2-3) got the win against the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing just two hits over six shutout innings, striking out nine and walking three in the Cardinals' 5-0 victory.

It was a vintage showing from the veteran, who bounced back nicely after yielding four earned over five innings in first start back from the disabled list on Monday. He's only thrown 29 innings this season, posting a 3.72 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP over that time. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Giants on the road on Saturday.