Wainwright (9-9) took the loss Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three in six innings in game one of a doubleheader.

Wainwright allowed only seven baserunners in his previous two starts combined, spanning 16 innings, but allowed nine baserunners over six frames Tuesday. Both runs scored in the third inning when Nico Hoerner drove in a run with a ground out and Seiya Suzuki singled in a run. It was the fifth time in his last six starts that he allowed two or fewer runs and pitched at least six innings. He's posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB in 40 innings in that span.