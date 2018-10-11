Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Re-signs with Cardinals for 2019
Wainwright signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.
The terms of the deal remain unknown, though Wainwright will be back in St. Louis for a 15th season. The veteran right-hander missed a majority of the 2018 season with an elbow issue, logging just eight starts (40.1 innings) and posting a 4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB. Wainwright owns a 4.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 over the past three seasons, so he doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value in 2019 even if he does beat out some of the Cardinals' younger arms for spot in the Opening Day rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Saddled with loss vs. Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Puts in throwback performance•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next start confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Uneven in return from DL•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...