Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Re-signs with Cardinals for 2019

Wainwright signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.

The terms of the deal remain unknown, though Wainwright will be back in St. Louis for a 15th season. The veteran right-hander missed a majority of the 2018 season with an elbow issue, logging just eight starts (40.1 innings) and posting a 4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB. Wainwright owns a 4.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 over the past three seasons, so he doesn't figure to carry much fantasy value in 2019 even if he does beat out some of the Cardinals' younger arms for spot in the Opening Day rotation.

