Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Reaggravates elbow injury, likely headed to DL

Wainwright, who gave up two earned runs in 2.1 innings Sunday against the Padres, reaggravated his elbow injury during one of his last warmup pitches, which is why he was unable to execute his pitches, FOX Sports Midwest reports. "I need to pause and get it right," Wainwright said. "If I'm going to be a force down the stretch, I need to get healthy first."

Wainwright basically admitted that he needs to hit the disabled list and allow the team to lean on its talented young pitchers for the foreseeable future. He walked six batters and allowed three hits while striking out three, throwing 79 pitches, only 38 of which went for strikes. Consider him out indefinitely. John Gant, who logged 3.2 innings in relief of Wainwright is the likely candidate to step into the rotation going forward.