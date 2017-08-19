Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Receives PRP injection

Wainwright will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days after he received a PRP injection in his right elbow Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright remains without a timetable for his return, but the Cardinals are optimistic that he'll be back in action before the season is over. In the meantime, Luke Weaver will continue to fill his spot in the starting rotation.