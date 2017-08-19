Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Receives PRP injection
Wainwright will be shut down from throwing for 10-to-14 days after he received a PRP injection in his right elbow Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright remains without a timetable for his return, but the Cardinals are optimistic that he'll be back in action before the season is over. In the meantime, Luke Weaver will continue to fill his spot in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Placed on disabled list Friday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Headed back to St. Louis for further evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Escapes with no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Pain-free catch session Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Earns win despite no strikeouts•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Lasts three innings in return•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...