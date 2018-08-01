Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rehab assignment likely forthcoming
Wainwright (elbow) could soon be headed out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright is still in the process of rebuilding his arm strength, having just thrown a pair of simulated innings in a Sunday bullpen. The right-hander was able to utilize all of his pitches, although he didn't quite throw them at full speed. Wainwright is likely to put in at least one more bullpen session before jumping back into game action for the first time since May 13.
