Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rehab start bumped back a day
Wainwright's (elbow) scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Memphis has been pushed back a day until Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The change has nothing to do with a setback on Wainwright's part, but rather, an attempt to keep Daniel Poncedeleon on track to return to the major-league club for a Sept. 1 start. Wainwright is still slated to stretch out to four innings as he also prepares for a return to the Cardinals shortly after rosters expand next Friday.
