Wainwright allowed an earned run on one hit over three innings while recording five strikeouts in a Grapefruit League in over the Astros on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander is operating with a near-flawless spring ledger thus far, allowing just Sunday's hit and run over five innings while recording six strikeouts overall. Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Wainwright worked up to 44 pitches Sunday, mixing a 90 mph fastball with a curve that consistently sat between 70 mph and 73 mph and commenting after the game that he was particularly pleased with how much life his offerings had.