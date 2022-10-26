Wainwright will return to the Cardinals for another season in 2023, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After being rumored to be set for retirement following the 2022 campaign, Wainwright has decided to return for an 18th season with the Cardinals. The right-hander struggled down the stretch this season, but overall, he produced a solid 3.71 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 143 strikeouts over 191.2 frames in 32 starts. The 41-year-old said on his Twitter account following the Cardinals' early postseason exit that he had been suffering from some timing issues in his pitching motion for a while, which could explain his shakiness late in the year. Wainwright ranks second in franchise history for starting pitchers with a 42.4 WAR and his 195 career wins place him third behind Bob Gibson and Jesse Haines on the Cardinals' leaderboard.