Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Returns for another year
Wainwright and the Cardinals agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The 38-year-old had a bounce-back season in 2019, starting 31 games (equaling his combined total from the previous two seasons) while posting a respectable 4.19 ERA. He's far from the elite arm he was when he was younger, but he's a good bet to hold down a spot in the back of the Cardinals' rotation in his 15th season in the majors. The terms of the deal are not yet clear.
