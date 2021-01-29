Wainwright agreed to a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Wainwright has spent his entire 15-year career in St. Louis and will return on what is believed to be a one-year deal. He is coming off of a strong 2020 campaign, when he maintained a 3.15 ERA across 65.2 frames. Wainwright should be penciled into the back end of the Cardinals' rotation heading into his age-39 season.
