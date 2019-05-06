Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rocked for five runs

Wainwright (3-3) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks across five innings Sunday, taking the loss against the Cubs. He struck out two batters and gave up a homer.

Wainwright allowed just one run on a Willson Contreras solo homer through four innings before things unraveled. He gave up two more runs in the fifth before getting tagged with three straight hits to start the sixth inning, ending his rough evening. He threw just 47-of-76 pitches for strikes and watched his ERA rise to 4.46. He'll take the mound Friday against the Pirates.