Wainwright (11-12) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings in a 7-5 loss against the Pirates.

Wainwright started the game strong, retiring the side in order in the first inning but ran into trouble in the second, capped off by a three-run homer to Bryan Reynolds. He also allowed runs to score in the third and fifth innings, allowing six runs for the third time in the second half. The poor effort Sunday continues Wainwright's skid to end the season; in his last six starts, he has allowed 23 earned runs over 28.2 innings, increasing his ERA from 3.09 to 3.71.