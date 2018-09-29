Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Saddled with loss vs. Cubs
Wainwright (2-4) allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over five innings, taking the loss Friday against Chicago.
Wainwright didn't get off to a smooth start, giving up two runs in the first inning followed by one in the fourth and another in the fifth. He'd exit in a 4-0 game after tossing 61 of 94 pitches for strikes. Friday's loss was a big blow for St. Louis, a team that's still making a push for a chance at the wild-card game for two games remaining in the season. If the Cardinals do end up making the postseason, Wainwright could serve as a valuable piece of the rotation given his playoff experience.
