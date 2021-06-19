Wainwright won't start Saturday against Atlanta since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saturday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Wainwright will take the mound in Game 1, while Kwang Hyun Kim will start the nightcap, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

More News