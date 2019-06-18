Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Schedule to return Thursday

Wainwright (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday against the Marlins, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright will wind up missing just a single turn through the rotation after leaving his previous start with hamstring soreness. He owns a 4.46 ERA in 13 starts this season, the exact same figure he recorded in eight starts last year.

