Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scoreless outing in spring debut

Wainwright (elbow) fired two scoreless innings in a 3-3 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins on Thursday, allowing two hits and three walks while also recording three strikeouts.

Despite the fact he blanked the opposition, the veteran right-hander was far from satisfied, as he needed 47 pitches to get through his pair of frames. Wainwright's fastball did register at 90 or 91 mph several times Thursday as per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, an encouraging development following offseason elbow surgery. Wainwright will reportedly focus on more hard throwing this spring after seeing his velocity dip into the mid-80s last season, and he may also experiment with his arm slot during the exhibition slate. He'll look to build on his debut in a likely start against the Marlins next Tuesday.