Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scratched from Sunday start

Wainwright was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League start against the Nationals, Ben Federickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The details as to why Wainwright will not be making his final tune-up start prior to the March 29 opener haven't been revealed, so it's difficult to say if this is injury-related or not. Manager Mike Matheny is scheduled to address reporters this afternoon, so an update should be provided at that time. Jordan Hicks will take the mound in Wainwright's place.