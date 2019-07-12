Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Scratched with back spasms

Wainwright was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Diamondbacks with back spasms, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wainwright has yet to be placed on the injured list, so it sounds as though the Cardinals may expect him to miss just one start. Daniel Ponce de Leon will make a spot start in his absence.

