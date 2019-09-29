Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Serves up four homers

Wainwright (14-10) allowed six runs on 12 hits -- including four home runs -- over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Wainwright had been on a great run, posting an ERA under 1.00 over the span of five starts, but the magic ran out over his final two regular-season outings (20 hits, 11 earned runs in 9.1 innings). It was a homer parade Saturday, with Ian Happ going yard twice off Wainwright and Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini playing long ball as well. The 38-year-old ends the regular season with a 4.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 171.2 innings.