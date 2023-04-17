Wainwright (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It had been slated for Tuesday, but giving Wainwright an extra day will allow him to throw a few more pitches Wednesday. It will also line him up to pitch the same day as Jake Woodford, whose rotation spot he's likely to take. It's not clear how many rehab outings Wainwright will require, but he's on track for a return before the end of the month.
