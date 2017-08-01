Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to miss another start

Wainwright (back) threw off flat ground Tuesday but will not be ready to start Wednesday's contest with the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The veteran hurler was hoping to gear up for Wednesday's start, but the Cardinals will instead hold him back a bit to reduce the risk of re-injury. Luke Weaver will start in his place Wednesday, but look for Wainwright to try to return for Monday's series opener with the Royals.