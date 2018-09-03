Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to rejoin rotation next Monday

Manager Mike Shildt said Wainwright (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day DL on Sept. 10 to start against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright has been limited to just four starts this season due to an elbow injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after firing five scoreless innings in his sixth and final rehab start over the weekend. The veteran right-hander appears ready to go, as he struck out 23 while not allowing a run across 17 innings during his six-game rehab stint. He owns a 4.00 ERA across 18 innings with the Cardinals this season.