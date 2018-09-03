Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to rejoin rotation next Monday
Manager Mike Shildt said Wainwright (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day DL on Sept. 10 to start against the Pirates, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright has been limited to just four starts this season due to an elbow injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after firing five scoreless innings in his sixth and final rehab start over the weekend. The veteran right-hander appears ready to go, as he struck out 23 while not allowing a run across 17 innings during his six-game rehab stint. He owns a 4.00 ERA across 18 innings with the Cardinals this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Shines in Triple-A rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Triple-A start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rehab start bumped back a day•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Slated for another rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another impressive rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...