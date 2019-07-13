Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Set to start Sunday
Wainwright (back) is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright was scratched from Friday's start due to back spasms but will apparently be ready to take the mound after a couple additional days of rest. Previously scheduled starter Miles Mikolas will be pushed back a day and will start Monday versus the Pirates.
