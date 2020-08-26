Wainwright allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Tuesday.

While he didn't come away with the win, Wainwright pitched fairly well, inducing 13 swinging strikes and getting through seven innings on 98 pitches. He has now given up a homer in back-to-back outings, but otherwise Wainwright has been a bright spot for the Cardinals, providing quality innings and valuable length since the team's COVID-19 outbreak. Overall, Wainwright has a 2.88 ERA and 16:6 K:BB in 25 innings. He lines up for a second start this week, Sunday versus Cleveland.