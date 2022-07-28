Wainwright (7-8) allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight in seven innings, earning the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays.

Wainwright was in firm control, with this being his third start of the year with zero walks. The Blue Jays got their lone run off him in the fourth inning, but the Cardinals quickly responded with a pair of home runs in the fifth to solidify the lead. Wainwright finished July with 14 runs allowed in 32.1 innings, though a seven-run mess against the Reds last week skewed the numbers a bit. The right-hander owns a 3.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 99:34 K:BB across 123.1 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Cubs next week.