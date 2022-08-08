Wainwright did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

The St. Louis veteran was uncharacteristically wild and ineffective Sunday, surrendering four walks for just the third time this season and allowing nine other runners to reach base. Wainwright avoided the loss thanks to a strong offensive showing by the Cardinals, but the start ballooned his ERA from 3.11 to 3.42. He'll try to get back on track against the Brewers next weekend.