Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Shifts to bullpen for remainder of season
Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak stated Sunday that Wainwright (elbow) will likely pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season following his activation from the DL, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wainwright is expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday, at which point he'll enter the Cardinals' bullpen for the remainder of the 2017 season. The 36-year-old struggled out of the rotation this season, posting a 5.12 ERA over his 23 starts. Wainwright's transition to the bullpen will open up an opportunity for Jack Flaherty to remain the starting rotation moving forward.
