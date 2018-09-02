Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Shines in Triple-A rehab start

Wainwright (elbow) fired five scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Saturday, scattering five hits and issuing two walks while recording seven strikeouts.

This very likely was Wainwright's final rehab appearance, and if so, he certainly heads back to the majors with plenty of confidence. The veteran right-hander worked up to 90 pitches, easily his largest workload of his five minor-league outings. Wainwright threw 17 scoreless frames overall during his rehab stint while recording an impressive 23 strikeouts. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Wainwright is scheduled to be back in St. Louis on Sunday to meet with team officials about their plans for him for the remainder of the season. Those are believed to include a start on the Cardinals' upcoming road trip following his activation at some point in the coming week.