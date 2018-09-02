Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Shines in Triple-A rehab start
Wainwright (elbow) fired five scoreless innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Saturday, scattering five hits and issuing two walks while recording seven strikeouts.
This very likely was Wainwright's final rehab appearance, and if so, he certainly heads back to the majors with plenty of confidence. The veteran right-hander worked up to 90 pitches, easily his largest workload of his five minor-league outings. Wainwright threw 17 scoreless frames overall during his rehab stint while recording an impressive 23 strikeouts. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Wainwright is scheduled to be back in St. Louis on Sunday to meet with team officials about their plans for him for the remainder of the season. Those are believed to include a start on the Cardinals' upcoming road trip following his activation at some point in the coming week.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another rehab start scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Impresses in Triple-A start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Rehab start bumped back a day•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Slated for another rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Another impressive rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Next rehab appearance on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...