Wainwright allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a Grapefruit League tie with the Astros on Wednesday. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander entered Wednesday's start with three brilliant Grapefruit League outings already under his belt, so the two runs he allowed in the fourth and fifth innings were actually an outlier for Wainwright this spring. Although he battled more adversity against Houston than in any of his first three trips to the mound, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports that may have been a blessing in disguise for the 39-year-old in terms of getting him battle tested. "More the same of Waino. He got tested a little bit more tonight, which is probably good to get out there and get out of the stretch more," manager Mike Shildt said.