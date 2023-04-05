Wainwright (groin) will throw another bullpen session Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Wainwright throw off a mound Monday for the first time since his groin strain and it went well, clearing the way for another bullpen session Thursday. A rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off, putting the veteran right-hander on track to return before the end of April if all goes well.
