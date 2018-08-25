Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Slated for another rehab start

Wainwright (elbow) will start Sunday for Triple-A Memphis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Wainwright tossed three scoreless innings on 44 pitches during his latest rehab outing, and he'll attempt to make it through four innings in his next minor-league start. The Cardinals are hoping to stretch him out for a return to the rotation, although a bullpen role isn't out of the question. Wainwright appears primed for a return from the disabled list after rosters expand Sept. 1.

